Apr 29 (.) – Resuming the tennis season paralyzed by the coronavirus pandemic is not the most important thing, as the players want to resume their normal activities first, former world number one Andy Murray said.

Professional tennis has been suspended since March due to the outbreak, and both the ATP and WTA have said the hiatus will continue until at least mid-July. Murray had said that tennis would be one of the last sports to resume.

“I am sure that all the tennis players want to return to compete as soon as possible,” Murray said after his victory over Rafa Nadal in the virtual tournament of the Madrid Open.

“But right now, that’s not the most important thing. First of all, we want to get our normal lives back. Then, hopefully, over time they will be allowed to travel again and the sport will be able to return to normal.

Murray said that reopening the borders for international travel could halt progress made to stem the spread of the virus. “There could be a second wave of infections … that would slow everything down again and that is what no one wants. Let’s get back to normal first,” he said.

He also played some tricks on Nadal after giving him a lesson in the video game.

“I don’t need to train a lot to beat him in this game. He’s not very good,” Murray joked after his 3-0 victory during which he lost just one point.

Nadal, meanwhile, said he was in no mood to go out and compete on a tennis court when the quarantine ends.

“My hope is to see my family and friends again and go out to a party or to the sea to swim,” the 33-year-old tennis player recently told the Spanish press.

“I want to feel free again and be able to hug my loved ones … I can’t conceive of a future where I can’t hug players that I haven’t seen in months,” he added.

