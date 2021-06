Results: UFC on ESPN + 47: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai

UFC on ESPN + 47 Main Card: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai

Jairzinho Rozenstruik defeats Augusto Sakai

Via TKO (fists) – Round 1, 4:59

Marcin Tybura defeats Walt Harris

Via TKO (fists) – Round 1, 4:06

Roman Dolidze defeats Laureano Staropoli

Via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) – Round 3, 5:00

Santiago Ponzinibbio defeats Miguel Baeza

Via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) – Round 3, 5:00

Gregory Rodrigues defeats Dusko Todorovic

Via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) – Round 3, 5:00

Montana De La Rosa defeats Ariane Lipski

Via TKO (fists) – Round 2, 4:27

UFC Preliminaries on ESPN + 47: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai

Ilir Latifi defeats Tanner Boser

By way of split decision (29-28, 27-29, 29-28) – Round 3, 5:00

Muslim Salikhov defeats Francisco Trinaldo

Via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) – Round 3, 5:00

Kamuela Kirk defeats Makwan Amirkhani

Via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) – Round 3, 5:00

Mason Jones vs. Alan Patrick

Fight Declared ‘No Contest’ (Accidental Eye Sting) – Round 2, 2:14

Manon Fiorot defeats Tabatha Ricci

Via TKO (fists) – Round 2, 3:00

Sean Woodson defeats Youssef Zalal

By way of split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) – Round 3, 5:00

Claudio Puelles defeats Jordan Leavitt

Via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) – Round 3, 5:00

