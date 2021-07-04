results, summary and winner of stage 9

07/04/2021

On at 17:55 CEST

The Australian Cyclist Ben o’connor he achieved victory in the ninth stage of the Tour de France after a great performance in the mountain day lived between Cluses and Tignes. O’Connor had a brilliant stage and was able to, with a long attack, take the victory and make a jump in the general.

The classification did not undergo too many changes beyond the change of O’Connor, who was in second position just two minutes behind Pogacar, by Van Der Poel, who ended up sinking in the general. After Pogacar – who once again left his rivals behind with a dry attack in the last ascent of the day – and O’Connor remain Uran, Vingegaard and Carapaz. Enric Mas rose to sixth place overall.

CLASSIFICATION STAGE 9

1 Ben O’Connor ACT 4:26:43 “

2 Mattia Cattaneo at 5:07 “

3 Sonny Colbrelli at 5:34 “

4 Gillaume Martin at 5:36 “

5 Franck Bonnamour at 6:02 “

GENERAL TOUR CLASSIFICATION

1 Tadej Pogacar UAD 34:11:10 “

2 Ben O’Connor ACT at 2:01 “

3 Rigoberto Uran EF1 at 05:18 ”

4 Jonas Vinegegaard TJV at 05:32 ”

5 Richard Carapaz INE at 5:33 “