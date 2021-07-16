results, summary and winner of stage 18

07/15/2021

On at 17:27 CEST

The 18th stage of the Tour de France, ending in Luz Ardiden, once again showed a beautiful battle between the best cyclists in the peloton for the win, in which the winner was, once again, Tadej Pogacar.

David Gaudu, Omar Fraile, Wouter Poels and Rubén Guerreiro were some of the protagonists during the mountain day on the Tour until the ascent to the last pass of the day began, in which the group of favorites -with the exception of Urán- managed to get ahead. It was in the last kilometer when the stage victory was decided, in which after an attack by Enric Mas, Pogacar responded by leaving his rivals with no option to hunt him down.

In general, Pogacar took a new step towards his second consecutive Tour, with Rigo Urán as the great victim of the day, already completely away from the podium. Enric Mas, the best Spaniard, held out until the final stretch and gained positions in the general classification.

CLASSIFICATION STAGE 18

1 – Tadej Pogacar – UAD 03:33:45 “

2 – Jonas Vingegaard – TJV at 12:02 ”

3 – Richard Carapaz – INE at 00:02 “

4 – Enric Mas – MOV at 00:13 “

5 – Daniel Martin – ISN at 00:24 “

GENERAL TOUR CLASSIFICATION

1 – Tadej Pogacar – UAD 63:23:06 “

2 – Jonas Vingegaard – TJV at 05:45 ”

3 – Richard Carapaz – INE at 05:51 “

4 – Ben O’Connor – AGT at 8:18 am “

5 – Wilco Kelderman – BOH at 8:50 am “