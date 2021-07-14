results, summary and winner of stage 17

07/14/2021

On at 17:26 CEST

The 17th stage of the Tour de France once again showed that Tadej Pogacar is one gear more than the rest of his rivals. The Slovenian achieved stage victory and reaffirmed his leadership status by starring alongside Carapaz Y Vingegaard, the final attack on the ascent to Col du Portet.

The great victim of the day was Rigoberto Uran, who gave his place on the podium to Carapaz -now third-, although the distance could still be recoverable for the Colombian. Enric MasDespite falling off the hook before the last attack, he moved away from the podium but gained a position in the general.

CLASSIFICATION STAGE 17

1 – Tadej Pogacar – UAD 05:03:31 “

2 – Jonas Vingegaard – TJV at 12:03 “

3 – Richard Carapaz – INE at 00:04 “

4 – David Gaudu – FDJ at 01:19 “

5 – Ben O’Connor – AGT at 1:26 “

GENERAL TOUR CLASSIFICATION

1 – Tadej Pogacar – UAD 63:23:06 “

2 – Jonas Vingegaard – TJV at 05:39 ”

3 – Richard Carapaz – INE at 05:43 “

4 – Rigoberto Uran – EF1 at 07:17 ”

5 – Ben O’Connor – AGT at 7:34 am “