results, summary and winner of stage 16

07/13/2021

On at 18:15 CEST

The Austrian Cyclist Patrick Konrad (Bora) achieved victory in the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France 2021, of 169 km and disputed between El Pas de la Casa and Saint-Gaudens.

Konrad was one of the 12 members of the day’s getaway, which started at Col de la Core and which gradually reduced its number of candidates for the stage victory until it ended with the Austrian cyclist alone. After Konrad, Sonny Colbrelli and Michael Matthews reached the finish line.

Pogacar remains a solid leader

From behind, without changes in the general classification, although in the final stretch of the stage an attack by Cofidis made the favorites react quickly. Tadej Pogacar maintains one more day the lead in the Tour de France, just five stages from the end, with Rigoberto Urán and Jonas Vingegaard occupying the other two podium positions. Enric Mas, the best Spanish (ninth) remains a minute and a half from the podium

CLASSIFICATION STAGE 16

1 – Patrick Konrad – BOH 04:01:59 “

2 – Sonny Colbrelli – BAH at 00:00:42 “

3 – Michael Matthews – TBX at 00:00:42 “

4 – Pierre Luc Perichon – COF at 00:00:42 “

5 – Franck Bonnamour – BBH at 00:00:42 “

GENERAL TOUR CLASSIFICATION

1 – Tadej Pogacar – UAD 63:23:06 “

2 – Rigoberto Uran – EF1 at 05:18 ”

3 – Jonas Vingegaard – TJV at 05:32 ”

4 – Richard Carapaz – INE at 05:33 “

5 – Ben O’Connor – AGT at 05:58 “