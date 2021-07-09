results, summary and winner of stage 13

07/09/2021

On at 17:31 CEST

The British Cyclist Mark cavendish He won the thirteenth stage of the 2021 Tour de France, disputed between Nîmes and Carcassonne, of 219.9 km of route, equaling a historical record of Eddy Merckx.

The stage was resolved by sprinting after the day’s break did not bear fruit as in the previous day. The other key moment of the stage was the massive crash that caused the abandonment of several cyclists, including Simon Yates.

No changes in the general

Tadej Pogacar maintains one more day the leadership in the ‘Grand Boucle’, after a day without changes in the general classification. Rigoberto Urán and Jonas Vingegaard occupy the other two podium positions, with Enric Mas ranked as the best Spaniard overall, occupying eighth place.

CLASSIFICATION STAGE 13

1 – Mark Cavendish – DQT 05:04:29 “

2 – Michael Morkov – DQT at 00:00:00 “

3 – Jasper Philipsen – ALF at 00:00:00 “

4 – Iván García Cortina – MOV at 00:00:00 “

5 – Danny Van Poppel – IWG at 00:00:00 ”

GENERAL TOUR CLASSIFICATION

1 – Tadej Pogacar – UAD 52:27:12 “

2 – Rigoberto Uran – EF1 at 05:18 ”

3 – Jonas Vingegaard – TJV at 05:32 ”

4 – Richard Carapaz – INE at 05:33 “

5 – Ben O’Connor – AGT at 05:58 “