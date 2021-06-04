Results postponed for schools

MEXICO CITY.

The Federal Education Authority of Mexico City (AEFCM) will announce how many public schools of basic education will return to face-to-face classes until this weekend.

This even though in the document Orientations on going back to school during the 2020-2021 school year, sent to teachers on May 26, indicated May 31 as the deadline to answer the surveys and June 2 to give to know the agreements made by the educational communities.

The reason for the postponement of information is that, according to sources from the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), the survey that the AEFCM conducts among the educational community will conclude tomorrow to find out the position of teachers, parents and students.

However, the educational authorities announced that for the schools that decide to open, the organization of groups will depend on the capacity of the classrooms.

Attendance hours will be a maximum of four hours, even for full-time schools. Each session or class will last a maximum of 50 minutes to facilitate ventilation and in case the School Technical Council requires more hours for the attention of students, it must request it in writing to the AEFCM.

“IN AUGUST IT WOULD BE SAFER”

The secretary general of Section 9 of the National Coordinator of Education Workers (CNTE) in Mexico City, Pedro Hernández, assured that there are no adequate conditions for returning to face-to-face classes, so its members will not return to the classrooms next June 7.

He indicated that, in a consultation with parents in the different schools, the majority answered that they prefer to finish the school year remotely through the different platforms.

“A safer return towards the month of August, when we begin the new school year,” he assured in an interview with Pascal Beltrán del Río for Imagen Radio.

He also pointed out that they feel that “the bulk of the population has not yet been vaccinated,” so opening schools would represent a risk.

