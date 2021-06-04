Results positions Mexico 2021 Mexican Baseball League news

We are going to review what were the results of Thursday 03 from June on the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) In the season 2021, at the end of all the meetings scheduled for this date.

Results:

Sultans 10 – Tecolotes 9

Tigers 9 – Pirates 3 (F – 5 innings)

Lions 1 – Olmecs 2

Saraperos 15 – Mariachis 12 (F – 7 innings)

Saraperos 1 – Mariachis 8 (F – 7 innings)

The Eagle 6 – Parakeets 7

Bulls 4 – Steelers 6

Algodoneros – Rieleros (Double game – suspended due to rain)

Warriors – Red Devils (Suspended by rain)

Positions:

SOUTH ZONE:

G – P DIF teams

1. Puebla parakeets (9 – 3) –

2. Red Devils of Mexico (8 – 3) 0.5

3. Yucatan Lions (7 – 3) 1

4. Braves de León (7 – 5) 2

5. Tigres de Quintana Roo (6 -6) 3

6. The Eagle of Veracruz (5-7) 4

7. Olmecs of Tabasco (5 – 7) 4

8. Pirates of Campeche (4 – 6) 2

9. Warriors of Oaxaca (1 – 10) 7.5

NORTH ZONE:

G – P DIF teams

1. Tijuana Bulls (9 – 3) –

2. Mariachis de Guadalajara (8 – 4) 1

3. Algodoneros Unión Laguna (6 – 4) 2

4. North Steelers (7 – 5) 2

5. Saraperos from Saltillo (6 – 6) 3

6. Aguascalientes Railways (4 – 6) 4

7. Sultans of Monterrey (4 – 8) 5

8. Owls of Dos Laredos (4 – 8) 5

9. Generals of Durango (3 – 9) 6

Do not miss the exciting games that each day of the Mexican Baseball League offers us and here with all the pleasure in the world we continue to follow up on this great ball circuit, with the news, results and the updated table of positions of the equipment.

Source: www.milb.com