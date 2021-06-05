Results positions June 4 Mexico 2021 Mexican Baseball League news

We are going to review what the results were on Friday 04 from June on the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) In the season 2021, at the end of all the meetings scheduled for this date.

Results:

Mariachis 8 – Red Devils 7 (14 innings)

Algodoneros 3 – Saraperos 4 (10 innings)

The Eagle 6 – Warriors 11

General 2 – Rail 9

Owls 1 – Steelers 10

Positions:

SOUTH ZONE:

G – P DIF teams

1. Puebla parakeets (10 – 3) –

2. Red Devils of Mexico (8 – 4) 1.5

3. Yucatan Lions (7 – 4) 2

4. Braves de León (7 – 6) 3

5. Tigres de Quintana Roo (7-6) 3

6. Pirates of Campeche (5 – 6) 4

7. The Eagle of Veracruz (5 – 8) 5

8. Olmecs of Tabasco (5 – 8) 5

9. Warriors of Oaxaca (2 – 10) 7.5

NORTH ZONE:

G – P DIF teams

1. Tijuana Bulls (10 – 3) –

2. Mariachis de Guadalajara (9 – 4) 1

3. North Steelers (8 – 5) 2

4. Algodoneros Unión Laguna (6 – 5) 3

5. Saraperos from Saltillo (7 – 6) 3

6. Rails of Aguascalientes (5 – 6) 4

7. Sultans of Monterrey (4 – 9) 6

8. Owls of Dos Laredos (4 – 9) 6

9. Generals of Durango (3 – 10) 7

