Results, positions and next games of the South American Qualifiers

The seventh day of the South American Qualifiers with the victory of Brazil 1-0 against Ecuador at the Beira-Rio Stadium in Porto Alegre. The curtain was lowered thanks to the goals of Richarlison and Neymar, with which the ‘Canarinha’ became even more leader in the table with 15 points.

On this FIFA date, the early days 7 and 8 of the Conmebol World Cup are disputed. Days 5 and 6 corresponded in March, but they were run for the month of September.

On Thursday four challenges of matchday 7 were played and this Friday closed with Brazil vs. Ecuador.

The matches of matchday 7

Bolivia 3-1 Venezuela. Marcelo Martins (5 ‘and 83’) and Diego Bejarano (60) scored for La Verde, and Jhon Chancellor (26 ‘) for Venezuela.

Uruguay 0-0 Paraguay.

Argentina 1-1 Chile. Messi scored (24 ‘) and Alexis Sánchez (36’)

Peru 0-3 Colombia. The goals were from Yerry Mina (40 ‘), Mateus Uribe (49’) and Luis Díaz (55 ‘).

Brazil 2-0 Ecuador. With goals from Richarlison (65 ‘) and Neymar (90 + 4’) from a penalty.

This is the table with Brazil at the top. They won their five games, they have the best offense with 14 goals and they are the best defense with 2 goals conceded and four unbeaten hurdles.

This is how the table of positions remained in @CONMEBOL after 5️⃣ days of #Eliminatory disputed! 🌎👀 pic.twitter.com/bfooRYJwlI – FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) June 5, 2021

Next day, number 8

Tuesday June 8

Ecuador vs. Peru: 5:00 PM

Venezuela vs. Uruguay: 6:30 PM

Colombia vs. Argentina: 7:00 PM

Paraguay vs. Brazil: 8:30 PM

Chile vs. Bolivia: 9:30

Eastern hours.

