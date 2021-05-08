Results on Wall Street: risks after beating forecasts

From the beginning of the pandemic, analysts decided to suspend their forecasts in order to better assess its effects. However, from Bank of America they emphasize that in this first quarter, companies have shown the fastest growth since 2015.

In a note to clients published Thursday, Nick Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, described why companies are better off saying nothing about the future.

“Current Wall Street estimates for earnings growth this year is 14%, ”Says Colas. And so, by offering guidance, management teams are tasked with answering why your company will increase profits less than the market, more than the market, or in line with the market this year. This is the standard task of any guide, but in a pandemic, predicting growth for the next quarter with confidence is more challenging. It’s best to avoid the practice altogether.

“As analysts,” Colas writes, “it is quite easy for us to see how companies achieve 14% profit growth: Incremental profit margins are always great right after a deep recession. But it is something else entirely to deliver. those kinds of results in a still very uncertain environment. “

Colas adds, “When you think about this from the perspective of the typical CFO, you realize that this is a very good reason not to provide guidance for the rest of the year.”

An example of this would be the presentation of Etsy results, where the results beat Wall Street expectations for the first quarter. The company’s actions have been winners in the pandemic: went from a low of $ 30 to a high of $ 220 from March 2020 to February 2021, and expectations of meeting the growth implicit in the rally in stocks rose.

When management said in its press release that “we currently expect the GMS for the second quarter of 2021 to slow down along with the rest of e-commerce as we surpass the tremendous growth rates of 2020”, the shares fell. Etsy didn’t even offer a year-round forecast for your business, they simply pointed out that growth could slow in the second quarter. Enough to lower the company’s share price by more than 10%.

Something similar happened with the Netflix results a few weeks ago. The firm said in its letter to shareholders that “the extraordinary events of COVID-19 led to unprecedented membership growth in 2020 as it fueled growth from 2021 and delayed production in all regions.” Like the previous one, the streaming company also warned that growth would slow in the current quarter. Same story, Wall Street hated this news: Netflix shares are currently trading more than 10% below where they were before earnings.

And this punishment for offering such a broad view of current trends is why, for Colas, the tendency to refuse to offer forecasts is so pervasive and, frankly, preferable in today’s environment.

“If you’ve spent years building credibility with Wall Street, you don’t want to waste it guessing about 2021,” Colas writes. “As a result, many companies still do not provide guidance on earnings, so analysts have to go old school and generate estimates themselves. These have been too low, which is fine with CFOs. “