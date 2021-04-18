Results of Villarreal’s amateur evening

Julius maria

Evening at the Campió Lloréns Pavilion in Villarreal (Castellón).

Before starting the first fight, ten bells rang out in memory of José Antonio García Rodríguez (Levante Champion and international referee) from Alicante.

1st Combat. Young Amateur Boxing. Welterweight-light weights. 3 x 3

Hamza Lahnouki (CB Vila – real) beats Sergio Vela (CB Domadores) by RSC in the third round.

In minute 2 and 24 seconds, Lahnouki’s superiority decided the outcome of the fight.

2nd Combat. Young Amateur Boxing. Welterweight weights. 3 x 3

Carlos Robles (CB Domadores) beats Luke James (CB La Academia) on points (unanimous decision).

3rd Combat. Elite Amateur Boxing. Rooster weights. 3 x 3

Jeffry Regeris (CB Amado Family) beats Santiago Saavedra (CB La Academia) on points (split decision).

4th Combat. Elite Amateur Boxing. Welterweight weights. 3 x 3

Javier Gómez (CB Domadores) beats Aymen Boural (CB Vila – Real) on points (unanimous decision).

5th Combat. Young Amateur Boxing. Average weights. 3 x 3

Valencian Community Championships

Semifinal

J. Ignacio Torres (CB Boxing Friends) beats Andrew Nieto (CB TKD Finestrat) on points (unanimous decision).

Francisco Benlloch (President of the Technical Arbitration Commission) presented the medal for third place.

6th Combat. Elite Amateur Boxing. Welterweight weights. 3 x 3

Valencian Community OPEN Championships

Quarter finals

Ramón Kovacs (CB Sedaví) beats Silviu Bogdan (CB Antonius Pugilato) on points (unanimous decision).

7th Combat. Elite Amateur Boxing. Average weights. 3 x 3.

Valencian Community OPEN Championships

Semifinal

Pietro Mormino (CB San Cristóbal) beats Mayki Massuguer (CB Gimeno Team) on points (unanimous decision).

Francisco Benlloch (President of the Technical Arbitration Commission) presented the third-placed medal.

8th Combat. Elite Amateur Boxing. Super heavy weights. 3 x 3

Valencian Community OPEN Championships

Semifinal

Ilko Gotsev (CB Corpore) defeats Zdravko Krasimirov (CB 12 Rounds) by abandonment in the third round.

After the end of the second round, Krasimirov’s corner threw in the towel due to the broken right hand of Krasimirov.

Francisco Benlloch (President of the Technical Arbitration Commission) presented the medal for third placed

9th Combat. Elite Amateur Boxing. Welterweight-Light Weights. 3 x 3

Valencian Community Championships

Round of 16

Rubén Bartual (CB Boxing Unitres) beats Efrén Besalduch (CB Fitness One) on points (unanimous decision).

10th Combat. Elite Amateur Boxing. Welterweight-Light Weights. 3 x 3

Valencian Community Championships

Round of 16

Sergio López (CB Antonius Pugilato) beats J. Vicente Talavera (CB Antonius Pugilato) on points (unanimous decision).

11th Combat. Elite Amateur Boxing. Welterweight-Light Weights. 3 x 3

Valencian Community Championships

Round of 16

Javier Meliá (CB Albuixech) beats Ernesto Delgado (CB Albuixech) on points (unanimous decision).

12th Combat. Elite Amateur Boxing. Welterweight weights. 3 x 3

Valencian Community Championships

Round of 16

Ismael Conde (CB La Unión Castellón) beats Yeray Martínez (CB Sedaví) on points (unanimous decision).

The best fight of the evening.

13th Combat. Elite Amateur Boxing. Average weights. 3 x 3

Valencian Community Championships

Round of 16

Salvador Linares (CB La Familia) beats Rubén Gallego (CB Last Assault) on points (split decision).