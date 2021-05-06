Results of the World’s Top 100 popularity of characters revealed – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

The One Piece franchise revealed the final results of its first worldwide character popularity poll via a special broadcast on its official YouTube channel. The campaign titled “World Top 100” was open from January 3 to February 28, registering some 12 million votes divided among 1,174 people. The undisputed winner is the protagonist of this epic journey: Monkey D. Luffy, who received 1,637,921 votes.

The rest of the first 10 positions within the ranking were completed by: Roronoa Zoro (1,445,034), Nami (1,085,141), Sanji (970,286), Trafalgar Law (646,686), Nico Robin (599,835), Boa Hancock (392,951), Carrot (388,565 ), Portgas D. Ace (355,503) and Sabo (318,869).

It should be noted that the organizers also shared the results of the survey by world regions. Luffy took first place in Japan, the rest of Asia, and North America; Zoro was crowned in the Middle East and Africa; while Nami was the favorite in Europe, Oceania, Latin America and the Caribbean.

The mangaka Eiichirō Oda, who will create a special illustration with the characters located in the top 50 places of the World Top 100, dedicated the following message to the fans:

WORLD TOP 100! Usually this character popularity poll is only done in Japan, but by opening it up to the world via the internet, I was able to get a real-time look at which characters are popular in different regions of the planet. Some characters rose in the rankings from the preliminary results, so it was really entertaining. I heard there were some fan-organized moves online to join in and cast votes for unexpected characters. That was not overlooked among the production team. It’s amazing how different preferences are for these characters around the world and it was really fun to see how Robin and Carrot fared. As promised, I will create a cool piece with the characters that made the top 50 and a few others, so please look forward to it. Thank you very much to all One Piece fans around the world for casting so many votes! “ Eiichirō Oda, creator of One Piece

One Piece began its serialization on July 22, 1997 in the magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump, being compiled in 98 volumes to date by the Shūeisha publishing house. It is the best-selling manga of all time – with sales of more than 480 million copies worldwide – and holds the Guinness Record for the “largest number of edited copies of the same graphic work by a single author.” The franchise has a successful anime adaptation by Toei Animation (Dragon Ball Z), which aired its first chapter in October 1999 in Japan and consists of 972 episodes so far, numerous OVAs and 14 films.