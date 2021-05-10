Results of the National Lottery of May 9, 2021

05/09/2021 at 11:01 PM CEST

The winning combination of today’s National Lottery draw is now available.

The first prize of National Lottery Draw of May 9, 2021 has been for the number 73321. This number has been sold in Belchite (Zaragoza), Online, Gijón (Asturias), Linares (Jaen), Valdetorres de Jarama (Madrid), Murcia and Valladolid.

The second prize has corresponded to the number 40792, sold in Las Torres de Cotillas (Murcia) and San Vicente del Raspeig (Alicante).

On the other hand, the third prize goes to those who bought the number 03296, sold in the towns of Vimianzo (Coruña (A].

In addition, withdrawals have been 1, 6 Y 7.

The prizes obtained by each category are shown below:

CategoriesAwards € 2,150,000.00 to the tenth € 330,000.00 to the tenth € 415,015.00 to the tenth € 715.00 to the tenth

How do you play the National Lottery?

It is a raffle organized by State Lotteries and Betting that takes place periodically on Thursdays and Saturdays and also has special raffles on Saturdays and other extraordinary draws on designated dates.

It consists of a five-digit number per ticket that must match the numbers drawn digit by digit from the different prizes. Additionally, three figures are included that represent the withdrawals formed by the last figure of a prize and two withdrawals. Each ticket is divided into 10 fractions called “décimos & rdquor; which is what is acquired to play the National Lottery. The tenths will only refer to a single draw and consist, in addition to the number with which it is played, with a series and a fraction that are used to give a greater prize in extraordinary draws.

National Lottery: Hours

The National Lottery is held regularly on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays at 1:20 p.m. each week. In addition, it has special draws on Saturdays and extraordinary draws on certain dates with specific times.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the raffles is the official website of the raffle organizer, State Lotteries and Betting.