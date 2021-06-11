Results of the National Lottery of June 10, 2021

06/10/2021 at 11:00 PM CEST

You can now check the results of today’s National Lottery draw.

In the National Lottery Draw of June 10, 2021, the first prize has gone to the number 14209. This number has been sold in Alsasua (Navarra), Alicante and Seville.

The second prize goes to those who bought the number 94828, sold in Roquetas de Mar (Almeria), Hernani (Guipuzcoa), Villamediana de Iregua (La Rioja) and Las Palmas Gc (Las Palmas).

In addition, the refund will go to numbers ending in 4, 8 or 9.

The prizes obtained by each category are shown below:

CategoriesAwards € 230,000.00 to the tenth € 36,003.00 to the tenth € 73.00 to the tenth

For more details, see here the full list of results

How do you play the National Lottery?

It is a raffle organized by State Lotteries and Betting that takes place periodically on Thursdays and Saturdays and also has special raffles on Saturdays and other extraordinary draws on designated dates.

It consists of a five-digit number per ticket that must match the numbers drawn digit by digit from the different prizes. Additionally, three figures are included that represent withdrawals formed by the last figure of a prize and two withdrawals. Each ticket is divided into 10 fractions called “décimos & rdquor; which is what is acquired to play the National Lottery. The tenths will only refer to a single draw and consist, in addition to the number with which it is played, with a series and a fraction that are used to give a greater prize in extraordinary draws.

National Lottery: Hours

The National Lottery is held regularly on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays at 1:20 p.m. each week. In addition, it has special draws on Saturdays and extraordinary draws on certain dates with specific times.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the raffles is the official website of the raffle organizer, State Lotteries and Betting.