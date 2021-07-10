Results of the National Lottery of July 10, 2021

07/10/2021 at 2:21 PM CEST

You can now check the results of today’s National Lottery draw.

The first prize of National Lottery Draw of July 10, 2021 has been for the number 45446. This award has been purchased in Terrassa (Barcelona) and Barbastro (Huesca).

The second prize is for the number 26050, acquired in Cuevas de Almanzora (Almeria), Castellbisbal (Barcelona), Massamagrell (Valencia), Villajoyosa (Alicante), Terrassa (Barcelona), Puertollano (Ciudad Real) and Pobla de Vallbona (La) (Valencia).

On the other hand, the third prize goes to those who bought the number 90039, sold in the towns of Xinzo de Limia (Ourense).

In addition, the refund will go to numbers ending in 5, 6 or 9.

The prizes obtained by each category are shown below:

CategoriesAwards € 2,150,000.00 to the tenth € 330,000.00 to the tenth € 415,015.00 to the tenth € 715.00 to the tenth

For more details, here is the full list of results

Mechanics of the game the National Lottery

It is a raffle organized by State Lotteries and Betting that takes place periodically on Thursdays and Saturdays and also has special raffles on Saturdays and other extraordinary draws on designated dates.

It consists of a five-digit number per ticket that must match the numbers drawn digit by digit of the different prizes. Additionally, three figures are included that represent the withdrawals formed by the last figure of a prize and two withdrawals. Each ticket is divided into 10 fractions called “décimos & rdquor; which is what is acquired to play the National Lottery. The tenths will only refer to a single draw and consist, in addition to the number with which it is played, with a series and a fraction that are used to give a greater prize in extraordinary draws.

When is the National Lottery draw held?

The National Lottery is held regularly on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays at 1:20 p.m. each week. In addition, it has special draws on Saturdays and extraordinary draws on certain dates with specific times.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the draws is the official website of the draw organizer, State Lotteries and Betting.