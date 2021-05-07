Results of the National Lottery for May 6, 2021

05/06/2021 at 10:24 PM CEST

The winning combination of today’s National Lottery draw is now available.

The first prize of National Lottery Draw of May 6, 2021 has been for the number 85939. This number has been sold in Madridejos (Toledo), Villajoyosa (Alicante), Puebla Tornesa (Castellon), Cabra (Cordoba), Las Mesas (Cuenca), Guadalajara, Huelva, Verín (Ourense), Salamanca, Santa Cruz de Tenerife (Sta .Cruz.Tfe) and Puebla de Alfinden (Zaragoza).

The second prize has corresponded to the number 90277, sold in Almería (Almeria), Online, Atsavares (Alicante), Orihuela (Alicante), Sant Jordi de Ses Salines (Balearic Islands), Cerceda (Coruña (A]Zarautz (Guipuzcoa), Vecindario (Las Palmas), El Tablero ( Las Palmas), San Isidro (Sta.Cruz.Tfe) and Reus (Tarragona).

In addition, withdrawals have been 6, 8 Y 9.

The detailed results by categories have been the following:

CategoriesAwards € 230,000.00 to the tenth € 36,000.00 to the tenth € 73.00 to the tenth

What is the National Lottery?

This is a draw organized by State Lotteries and Betting that takes place periodically on Thursdays and Saturdays and also has special draws on Saturdays and other extraordinary draws on designated dates.

It consists of a five-digit number per ticket that must match the numbers drawn digit by digit from the different prizes. Additionally, three figures are included that represent withdrawals formed by the last figure of a prize and two withdrawals. Each ticket is divided into 10 fractions called “décimos & rdquor; which is what is acquired to play the National Lottery. The tenths will only refer to a single draw and consist, in addition to the number with which it is played, with a series and a fraction that are used to give a greater prize in extraordinary draws.

National Lottery draw schedule

The National Lottery is held regularly on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays at 1:20 p.m. each week. In addition, it has special draws on Saturdays and extraordinary draws on certain dates with specific times.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the draws is the official website of the draw organizer, State Lotteries and Betting.