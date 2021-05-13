Results of the National Lottery for May 13, 2021

05/13/2021 at 10:24 PM CEST

You can now check the results of today’s National Lottery draw.

The first prize of National Lottery Draw of May 13, 2021 has been for the number 58407. This award has been purchased in Málaga (Malaga), Gijón (Asturias), Puertollano (Ciudad Real), Baeza (Jaen), Barbadás (Ourense) and Alaquàs (Valencia).

The second prize has corresponded to the number 98233, sold in Arona (Sta.Cruz.Tfe), Telde (Las Palmas) and San Bartolomé (Las Palmas).

In addition, withdrawals have been 1, 7 Y 8.

The detailed results by categories have been the following:

CategoriesAwards € 230,000.00 to the tenth € 36,000.00 to the tenth € 73.00 to the tenth

For more details, here is the full list of results

Mechanics of the game the National Lottery

It is a raffle organized by State Lotteries and Betting that takes place periodically on Thursdays and Saturdays and also has special raffles on Saturdays and other extraordinary draws on designated dates.

It consists of a five-digit number per ticket that must match the numbers drawn digit by digit from the different prizes. Additionally, three figures are included that represent the withdrawals formed by the last figure of a prize and two withdrawals. Each ticket is divided into 10 fractions called “décimos & rdquor; which is what is acquired to play the National Lottery. The tenths will only refer to a single draw and consist, in addition to the number with which it is played, with a series and a fraction that are used to give a greater prize in extraordinary draws.

When is the National Lottery draw held?

The National Lottery is held regularly on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays at 1:20 p.m. each week. In addition, it has special draws on Saturdays and extraordinary draws on certain dates with specific times.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the raffles is the official website of the raffle organizer, State Lotteries and Betting.