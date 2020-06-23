This afternoon was the fourth night of the NJPW CUP 2020 tournament where the last four first round matches of the tournament were played.

Results of the fourth day of the NJPW CUP 2020 tournament of June 23

This afternoon New Japan Pro Wrestling has returned to Korakuen Hall for the fourth day of their NJPW CUP 2020 tournament where the last four bouts of the first round of the tournament have been held, which are those that corresponded to the area at the bottom right of the table.

After these bouts in the tournament we have 16 fighters left where the left side of the draw will begin their knockout matches tomorrow morning.

These are the full results of this afternoon’s show

New Japan Cup first round match: BUSHI defeated YOH (15:43), after an eleveted neckbreaker followed by his MX for victory.

New Japan Cup first round match: YOSHI-HASHI defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan (17:37), after Tenzan surrendered to Yoshi-Hashi’s Butterfly Lock.

Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, SHO & Toru Yano vs Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi (12:29) finished in double countout

New Japan Cup first round match: Hirooki Goto defeated Yujiro Takahashi (w / Jado) (16:41), after Goto used the GTS to achieve victory.

New Japan Cup first round match: EVIL beat Satoshi Kojima (20:09), EVIL beat after applying his Everything is EVIL to get the count of three.

Tomorrow the round of 16 matches will begin, with the dispute of the four matches on the left side of the draw where we can see the following matches:

Togi Makabe vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Toru Yano vs. Hiromu Takahashi

Kazuchika Okada vs. Yuji Nagata

Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Taiji ishimori

