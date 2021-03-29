Results of the evening in Palma de Mallorca

Press release

The Balearic Boxing Federation had raised many expectations and, both its staging, the incorporation of new technologies and the quality of the fights, did not disappoint anyone.

The evening was marked by a strict health security control and was held behind closed doors.

After a long year of forced stoppage due to COVID-19, a somewhat atypical boxing season started. The first to jump into the ring were young fighters Noa Perotti (Princes) and Henrieta Hana (Shambahla). The Calvià club fighter won the points.

In the sporting aspect, it is necessary to highlight the debut of the majority of participants and the good role performed by all. Equality in the fighting was the predominant note. The stellar fight was the one that faced Ayub Benhaddou from the Princes Boxing Club who, at the age of 18 just turned 18, had no difficulty in claiming victory against Mario García, an experienced 28-year-old boxer from the Ibiza Pascal Gym squad. .

The victors in bold:

Noa Perotti (Princes) & Henrieta Hanna (Shambhala)

Adri Martínez (Princes) & Xavi Arellano (Azor Gym)

Charli Daines (KB. Manager) & David Hidalgo (Azor Gym)

Bilal Rachid (ND.Boxing) & Santos Alcover (Shambhala)

Xavier Sebastià (Princes) & Riga Bouchita (M.Asenov)

Sergio Pertegas (Pascal Gym) & Andrés Espigares (The Jungle)

Soufian Maki (ND.Boxing) & Rubén Zian (J.Murillo)

Marco Perotti (Princes) & Akram Skelly (Pascal Gym)

Evan Coper (Shambhala) & Yeray Fernández (Pascal Gym)

Diego Krasimirov (Princes) & José Baraja (Pascal Gym)

Ayub Benhaddou (Princes) & Mario García (Pascal Gym)

More than 4,000 people followed this past Saturday the first official broadcast of an evening, live, through the official channels of the Balearic Boxing Federation. The broadcast can be seen in its entirety on the Facebook channel and on the YouTube channel. An hour before the start of hostilities, Néstor Domíguez, event coordinator and director of the federation, and the journalist Julio Bastida, were in charge of an interesting (previous) program where images of the weigh-in, reports and interviews were broadcast.

During the broadcast, through Facebook, more than 500 comments were counted and thousands of people are expected to see the fighting in the coming days through official channels.