Results of the Draw of June 17, 2021, Thursday

06/17/2021 at 10:06 PM CEST

The winning combination of today’s Bonoloto draw is now available.

The winning combination in the draw of Bonoloto held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, is made up of the numbers: 06, 12, 33, 45, 47 and 48. The complementary has been the number 07 and the refund has corresponded to the number 9. The jackpot at stake to be distributed among the first category winners was € 1,200,000.00.

The prize obtained for each category depends on the number of winners. As no top-notch winning bets are found, the prize will roll into the next day’s jackpot. A total of 4,817,675 bets have been obtained, which amounts to a collection of € 2,408,837.50, with a total of € 1,324,860.63.

The prizes obtained by each category are shown below:

CategoryAcertantesAward 1st (6 hits) € 00.00 2nd (5 hits + C) € 444,210.69 3rd (5 hits) € 691,281.47 4th (4 hits) € 4,68029.91 5th (3 hits) € 86.7834.00 Refund480.4510 , € 50

How do you play Bonoloto?

It consists of a daily draw carried out by State Lotteries and Betting from Monday to Saturday (included) each week. The mechanics consists of choosing numbers between 1 and 49 in two ways: simple and multiple.

The simple bet It consists of choosing six numbers from the 49 available in each of the eight existing blocks per ticket. As many bets will be played as blocks are used.

The multiple bet It consists of choosing five numbers or between seven and 11 numbers so that the winning combination of six numbers is more likely to be hit. In this way, 44, 7, 28, 84, 201 or 462 different number combinations can be played, depending on the number of numbers that have been previously chosen.

In addition, the extraction of two other numbers is carried out: the refund number, which must coincide with the one on the ticket to recover the bet, and the complementary one, so that the lucky ones who have hit five numbers can thus see their prize increased.

Regarding participation in the draws, there are two game modes in Bonoloto:

Daily raffle: to play only in one of the six weekly draws (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday).

Weekly draw: to play in the six weekly draws (Monday to Saturday) with the same ticket.

When is the Bonoloto draw held?

The Bonoloto draw is daily from Monday to Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the raffles is the official website of the raffle organizer, State Lotteries and Betting.