Results of the draw for the play-off for promotion to Second

05/17/2021 at 1:07 PM CEST

Quique Briz

The semifinals of the play-off for promotion to Second and only eight teams are still alive, who maintain the dream of promotion to professional football. Check here the results of the draw and the pairings of the final qualifiers.

Real Sociedad B – Algeciras

Badajoz – Amorebieta

Burgos – Athletic B

Ibiza – UCAM Murcia

The matches will be played this weekend of May 22 and 23 just one turn and in Estremadura, headquarters chosen by the RFEF to play these qualifying rounds for promotion to the Second Division. In total there will be four stadiums: Badajoz, Almendralejo, Don Benito Y Villanueva de la Serena.