Results of the Draw for Monday, May 3, 2021

05/03/2021 at 10:06 PM CEST

You can now check the winning combination of the Bonoloto draw.

The winning combination in the draw of Bonoloto celebrated on Monday, May 3, 2021, is made up of the numbers: 09, 15, 18, 26, 42 and 44. The complementary has been the number 29 and the refund has corresponded to the number 5. For this draw there was a pot of € 400,000.00.

The prize obtained for each category depends on the number of winners. With no top-notch winning bets found, the prize will roll into the next day’s jackpot. The winners of the different categories will be distributed a total of € 1,268,537.05, from the € 2,306,431.00 collected in the 4,612,862 bets received.

The prizes obtained by each category are shown below:

CategoryAcertantesAward 1st (6 hits) € 00.00 2nd (5 hits + C) € 1,171,546.71 3rd (5 hits) € 811,058.93 4th (4 hits) € 4,13332.86 5th (3 hits) € 80,7794.00 Refund461,2550 , € 50

What does the Bonoloto raffle consist of?

It consists of a daily draw carried out by State Lotteries and Betting from Monday to Saturday (included) each week. The mechanics consists of choosing numbers between 1 and 49 in two ways: simple and multiple.

The simple bet It consists of choosing six numbers from the 49 available in each of the eight existing blocks per ticket. As many bets will be played as blocks are used.

The multiple bet It consists of choosing five numbers or between seven and 11 numbers so that the winning combination of six numbers is more likely to be hit. In this way, 44, 7, 28, 84, 201 or 462 different number combinations can be played, depending on the number of numbers that have been previously chosen.

In addition, the extraction of two other numbers is carried out: the refund number, which must coincide with that of the ticket to recover the bet, and the complementary one, so that the winners of five numbers can thus see their prize increased.

Regarding the participation in the draws, there are two modes for the Bonoloto game:

Daily raffle: to play only in one of the six weekly draws (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday).

Weekly draw: to play in the six weekly draws (Monday to Saturday) with the same ticket.

Bonoloto draw schedule

It is a raffle that takes place from Monday to Saturday every week at the same time: 9:30 p.m.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the raffles is the official website of the raffle organizer, State Lotteries and Betting.