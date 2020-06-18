The Endesa League Final Phase 2020 It will take place from Wednesday June 17 to Wednesday June 30 in Valencia. The top two finishers in groups A and B will play the semifinals before the grand final of a tournament that will be resolved in a single match final. Barcelona and Real Madrid are the big favorites to win the Endesa 2020 League.

1st Day – Group B -Thursday 18

MoraBanc Andorra 74-90 Valencia Basket

Valencia Basket fulfilled the predictions and defeated MoraBanc Andorra 74-90 in the first meeting that both teams played in this Exceptional Final Phase at the Fuente San Luis pavilion in Valencia. The hosts suffered more than expected and with six minutes to go until the end of the game the Andorrans were only one point away, but the Valencians hit a final stretch and returned to put 18 in a sigh two minutes from the end, a ultimate distance.

Real Madrid 91-73 Herbalife Gran Canaria

Real Madrid achieved a hard-fought victory against Herbalife Gran Canaria (91-73) to add their first victory in the Endesa League Final Phase thanks to an overwhelming start and an outcome forged with great skill. Pablo Laso’s men had 12 victories in a row before the pandemic and were going through one of the brightest moments of the season. After an impressive start, the madridistas came to see how the canaries were on their heels on the scoreboard, but they threw quality to take the final victory.

Casademont Zaragoza – San Pablo Burgos – 21.30 / Movistar Sports

The most ‘punished’ team in this break was Casademont Zaragoza, which had become the revelation team in the League with its third place. The withdrawal of Fran Vázquez and the exits of the American DJ Seeley and Jason Thompson greatly reduce the staff of Porfi Fisac, which will increase the offensive responsibility of the newly renewed Dylan Ennis. His rival, San Pablo Burgos, has also suffered a significant loss due to the pandemic, as Earl Clark has broken ties to stay in the United States. The team trained by Joan Peñarroya has made up for it with Pablo Aguilar’s return to Spanish basketball after his fleeting adventure in Japan

1st Day – Group A -Wednesday 17

Barcelona 96-92 Youth of Badalona

After disappointing in the Copa del Rey and the cancellation of the Euroleague, the Barça team has only the league trick left to not close out the first season of its ambitious project led by Nikola Mirotic. Svetislav Pesic has lost an important player during the break, Malcom Delaney, but in the starting position he recovers Kevin Pangos and will already have Thomas Heurtel rolled. For its part, Joventut, who entered the Final Phase as the last classified, comes very down due to the losses, since in recent weeks they have left the club Nikos Zizis, Perrin Buford, Tony Wroten or Luke Harangody.

Iberostar Tenerife 70-83 Unicaja

Unicaja has been presented strongly in this Final Phase of the Endesa League. The team led by Luis Casimiro clearly beat Iberostar Tenerife in its 70-83 debut, led by a fantastic performance by Adam Waczynski from the triple. The Pole completed a perfect match from 6.75 with a four-for-four for 17 points and a PIR of 16. It was presumed to be a close match, but Unicaja’s external success and the losses of the Canarian team, which was in tow throughout the game, tipped the balance in favor of the Malaga team.

Bilbao Basket 64-87 Kirolbet Baskonia

Baskonia passed the roller at the Fonteta in the Basque derby. Led by its two game directors, Jayson Granger and Luca Vildoza, Dusko Ivanovic’s team confirmed their candidacy for the title after an exhibition against a Bilbao Basket that wanted to confirm their surprising performance in the Endesa League, where they were fifth with two wins more than his rival. However, the team from Vitoria asserted their experience and added their first victory to the box.