The Endesa League Final Phase 2020 It will take place from Wednesday June 17 to Wednesday June 30 in Valencia. The top two finishers in groups A and B will play the semifinals before the grand final of a tournament that will be resolved in a single match final. Barcelona and Real Madrid are the big favorites to win the Endesa 2020 League.

1st Day – Group A -Wednesday 17

Barcelona 96-92 Youth of Badalona

After disappointing in the Copa del Rey and the cancellation of the Euroleague, the Barça team has only the league trick left to not close out the first season of its ambitious project led by Nikola Mirotic. Svetislav Pesic has lost an important player during the break, Malcom Delaney, but in the starting position he recovers Kevin Pangos and will already have Thomas Heurtel rolled. For its part, Joventut, who entered the Final Phase as the last classified, comes very down due to the losses, since in recent weeks they have left the club Nikos Zizis, Perrin Buford, Tony Wroten or Luke Harangody.

Iberostar Tenerife 70-83 Unicaja

Unicaja has been presented strongly in this Final Phase of the Endesa League. The team led by Luis Casimiro clearly beat Iberostar Tenerife in its 70-83 debut, led by a fantastic performance by Adam Waczynski from the triple. The Pole completed a perfect match from 6.75 with a four-for-four for 17 points and a PIR of 16. It was presumed to be a close match, but Unicaja’s external success and the losses of the Canarian team, which was in tow throughout the game, tipped the balance in favor of the Malaga team.

Bilbao Basket 64-87 Kirolbet Baskonia

Baskonia passed the roller at the Fonteta in the Basque derby. Led by its two game directors, Jayson Granger and Luca Vildoza, Dusko Ivanovic’s team confirmed their candidacy for the title after an exhibition against a Bilbao Basket that wanted to confirm their surprising performance in the Endesa League, where they were fifth with two wins more than his rival. However, the team from Vitoria asserted their experience and added their first victory to the box.

2nd Day – Group B -Thursday 18

MoraBanc Andorra – Valencia Basket – 15.30 / # Let’s go

Valencia Basket will open this Final Phase playing at home, but without the support of its people. League champion three years ago at La Fonteta, the ‘taronja’ team clings to that memory to dream of going far despite the loss of Guillem Vives, injured. His first rival will be an Andorra that is shining this year with his semi-final cup and his sixth league position, although Ibon Navarro will have to reconstruct his schemes in the absence of his top scorer Moussa Diagné. In the interior game, he will not be able to count on Dejan Musli, which led to the urgent signing of Tudbe Olumuyiwa, who could debut in the highest category.

Real Madrid – Herbalife Gran Canaria – 18.30 / # Let’s go

Real Madrid will open this Thursday its participation in the Final Phase of the Endesa League against Herbalife Gran Canaria. The white team has taken advantage of the confinement to recover troops and has all its staff healthy except for Salah Mejri. The reigning champion will start against Herbalife Gran Canaria, very irregular during the regular phase and who was in eleventh position when the competition was suspended. However, Fotis Katsikaris has weapons to stand up and highly experienced players Javi Beirán, Omar Cook or former Real Madrid player Ioannis Bourousis.

Casademont Zaragoza – San Pablo Burgos – 21.30 / Movistar Sports

The most ‘punished’ team in this break was Casademont Zaragoza, which had become the revelation team in the League with its third place. The withdrawal of Fran Vázquez and the exits of the American DJ Seeley and Jason Thompson greatly reduce the staff of Porfi Fisac, which will increase the offensive responsibility of the newly renewed Dylan Ennis. His rival, San Pablo Burgos, has also suffered a significant loss due to the pandemic, as Earl Clark has broken ties to stay in the United States. The team trained by Joan Peñarroya has made up for it with Pablo Aguilar’s return to Spanish basketball after his fleeting adventure in Japan