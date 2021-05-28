Results May 27 Mexico 2021 Mexican Baseball League News

We are going to review what were the results of Thursday 27 from May on the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) on the season 2021, at the end of all the meetings scheduled for this date.

After having played the match day on Thursday, May 27 at the LMB 2021 we will present the results of the following challenges:

El Águila 5 – Pericos 2 (PG: Rodríguez, Carlos S. 1-0 / PP: Hurtado 1-1 / JS: De los Reyes, R (1)

Red Devils 9 – Warriors 5 (PG: Acosta, O 1-0 / PP: Ochoa 0-1)

Leones 6 – Olmecas 2 (PG: Ondrusek 1-0 / PP: Heredia)

Sultanes 6 – Tecolotes 5 – 10 innings (PG: Elenes 1-0 / PP: Torres, Jo 1-1)

Rieleros 11 – Algodoneros 3 (PG: Loyal 1-1 / PP: Russell, J 1-1)

Braves 9 – Generals 3 (PG: Morales, O 1-1 / PP: Anderson, L 0-2)

Tigers 3 – Pirates 2 (PG: Floranus 1-0 / PP: Chaplain 1-1).

Bulls 3 – Steelers 1 (PG: Nuño 1-0 / PP: Harber 0-1)

Mariachis 7 – Saraperos 5 (PG: Tovalín 1-0 / PP: Ibarra, J 0-1 / JS: Cruz, F. (3)

We are enjoying enormously one of the great hobbies of the Mexican fans, such as the LMB, and we will continue to monitor the actions next Friday, May 28, where we will follow the track of the clubs to enjoy the ball as it should be.

Source: www.milb.com