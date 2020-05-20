It is already a classic as companies make great efforts to make up their quarterly results publications.

To start using loose accounting criteria and bordering on “creative accounting”

They look at how the business results would be in the US using all orthodox GAAP criteria, something that many do not:

But let’s go further.

Really interesting this study that I am going to comment on now. It follows that company managers know very well when they have to publish bad results and when they have good ones.

It is conducted by Terry Shevlin of the UC Irvine Merage School of Business and Jake Thornock of the University of Washington Foster School of Business.

That is, according to the results of the study, when a company is going to give bad results, what matters is giving it after the market closes, that without hesitation, and also on a day of great hustle and a great concentration of other results. As we can see in the table, the media attention drops a lot.

In fact, the results published on those types of days according to the study are much worse than the average.

Ed deHaan: Want to Soft-Pedal That Shaky Earnings Report? Don’t File on Friday

https://www.gsb.stanford.edu/insights/ed-dehaan-want-soft-pedal-shaky-earnings-report-dont-file-friday

Check out some quotes from work that are not wasted:

DeHaan also speculates that managers may use timing strategies to minimize volatility in stocks. “With the speed of information dissemination now, people are focused on the flash in the headlines,” he says. “It takes time to read the press release, read the financial reports, and really understand what the news is; Meanwhile, the action is bouncing around. “So if it’s possible to hit the market at a time when your metabolism is a little slower, smart companies will try to do it.

That may be why very few earnings announcements are made during regular market hours, just 2% in 2011, up from 22% in 2000. (Most happen shortly before or just after markets open. the closing bell). 2012: On October 8, as Google prepared to release a disappointing quarterly report after closing, the company’s financial editor mistakenly released it in the middle of the day. The stock lost $ 22 billion in market value in just a few minutes before trading stopped. Oops! Later, a fund manager said the fundamentals weren’t really that bad, but “in the middle of a trading day, people shoot first and ask questions later.”

(… /…)

They also find that companies change the schedule of their quarterly announcements often enough – for innocent reasons – that a tortuous move doesn’t attract attention. “That frequency of benign changes is the camouflage necessary for strategic changes,” says deHaan. “It means there is a group big enough to hide.”

So it’s not too surprising, then, that companies seem to do that. The data shows that earnings reported after regular business hours and on busy days, as well as Fridays, interestingly, are significantly worse (relative to consensus forecasts) than at other times. “Obviously we can’t know what a company’s intention was in any specific case,” deHaan says, but overall, “managers seem to be trying to hide the bad news by announcing it in periods of low attention.”

And it works the other way around, too. “Our results also indicate that companies that exceed expectations are trying to highlight their good news by moving to the days when there is the most attention,” says deHaan. “They are two faces of the same coin”.

Well, you see a world of scoundrels east of the bag, and in the results publications we have no exception.

I would add something that is not in the studio. It is very clear that the later the season of results you publish the more chances you have that they will make fewer cases. The market takes the tremendous good and bad results more at the beginning, when it is not clear what the general bias of the campaign will be than at the end, when in your sector they have already published a lot and things are clear.

To all this it would be necessary to add other tricks that they use, that we have already commented on other times, such as the Tom Sayer effect, if they are going to publish x result, they say a forecast even a penny below, so that when they publish they can say the famous phrase of “better than expected”.

This of better than expected, is a trick of the lowest.

In another order of things, it must also be said that the results are falsely distorted by the repurchases of own shares that move to record levels. Shares are repurchased, fewer are in circulation, and since the results are published as earnings per share, they appear to be greater, in a mere arithmetic game.

In short, many factors to consider, so that later we are not surprised.