Results June 6 positions Mexico LMB Mexican League Baseball news

We are going to review what were the results of Sunday 06 from June on the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) In the season 2021, at the end of all the meetings scheduled for this date.

Results:

Mariachis 3 – Red Devils 7

Algodoneros 4 – Saraperos 9

Pirates 3 – Olmecs 8

The Eagle 6 – Warriors 3

Generals 4 – Rails 5 (10 innings)

Owls 10 – Steelers 1

Positions:

SOUTH ZONE:

G – P DIF teams

1. Puebla parakeets (10 – 5) –

2. Red Devils of Mexico (9 – 5) 0.5

3. Yucatan Lions (8 – 5) 1

4. Braves de León (9 – 6) 1

5. Tigres de Quintana Roo (8 -7) 2

6. Olmecs of Tabasco (7 – 8) 3

7. The Eagle of Veracruz (6 – 9) 4

8. Pirates of Campeche (5 – 8) 4

9. Warriors of Oaxaca (4 – 10) 6.5

NORTH ZONE:

G – P DIF teams

1. Tijuana Bulls (11 – 4) –

2. Mariachis de Guadalajara (10 – 5) 1

3. North Steelers (9 – 6) 2

4. Saraperos from Saltillo (9 – 6) 3

5. Algodoneros Unión Laguna (6 – 7) 4

6. Aguascalientes Railways (6 – 7) 4

7. Sultans of Monterrey (5 – 10) 6

8. Owls of Dos Laredos (5 – 10) 6

9. Generals of Durango (4 – 11) 7

Do not miss the exciting games that each day of the Mexican Baseball League offers us and here with all the pleasure in the world we continue to follow up on this great ball circuit, with the news, results and the updated table of positions of the equipment.

Source: www.milb.com