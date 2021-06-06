Results June 5 positions Mexico 2021 Mexican Baseball League News

We are going to review what the results were on Saturday 05 from June on the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) In the season 2021, at the end of all the meetings scheduled for this date.

Results:

Mariachis 10 – Red Devils 5

Algodoneros 4 – Saraperos 5

Pirates 3 – Olmecas 4 (13 innings)

The Eagle 1 – Warriors 6

General 10 – Rail 8

Owls 7 – Steelers 11

Positions:

SOUTH ZONE:

G – P DIF teams

1. Puebla parakeets (10 – 4) –

2. Red Devils of Mexico (8 – 5) 1.5

3. Yucatan Lions (7 – 5) 2

4. Braves de León (8 – 6) 2

5. Tigres de Quintana Roo (8 -6) 2

6. Olmecs of Tabasco (6 – 8) 4

7. Pirates of Campeche (5 – 7) 4

8. The Eagle of Veracruz (5 – 9) 5

9. Warriors of Oaxaca (3 – 10) 6.5

NORTH ZONE:

G – P DIF teams

1. Tijuana Bulls (11 – 3) –

2. Mariachis de Guadalajara (10 – 4) 1

3. North Steelers (9 – 5) 2

4. Saraperos from Saltillo (8 – 6) 3

5. Algodoneros Unión Laguna (6 – 6) 4

6. Rails of Aguascalientes (5 – 7) 5

7. Generals of Durango (4 – 10) 7

8. Sultans of Monterrey (4 – 10) 7

9. Owls of Dos Laredos (4 – 10) 7

Do not miss the exciting games that each day of the Mexican Baseball League offers us and here with all the pleasure in the world we continue to follow up on this great ball circuit, with the news, results and the updated table of positions of the equipment.

Source: www.milb.com