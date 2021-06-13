Results June 12 positions Mexico 2021 Mexican League Baseball News

We are going to review what the results were on Saturday 12 from June on the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) In the season 2021, at the end of all the meetings scheduled for this date.

Results:

Railmen 2 – Steelers 6

Algodoneros 2 – Tecolotes 4

El Águila 4 – Leones 2 (F- 7 innings)

The Eagle 4 – Lions 8

Mariachis 2 – Pirates 6 (F – 7 innings)

Mariachis – Pirates (Suspended due to rain)

Saraperos 1 – Sultans 2

Tigers 5 – Red Devils 13

Braves 3 – Pericos 4 (F- 6 innings)

Warriors 0 – Olmecas (F – 7 innings)

Warriors 3 – Olmecas 4 (F – 7 innings)

Positions:

SOUTH ZONE:

Equipment

1. Mexico (13-5) —-

2. Puebla (12-7) 1.5

3. Yucatan (11-7) 2

4. Campeche (8-8) 4

5. Veracruz (9-10) 4.5

6. Tabasco (9-10) 4.5

7. Leon (9-11) 5

8. Quintana Roo (9-11) 5

9. Oaxaca (3-15) 10

NORTH ZONE:

Equipment

1. Monclova (14-6) –

2. Guadalajara (13-6) –

3. Tijuana (13-7) 1

4. Saltillo (11-9) 3

5. Laguna (9-9) 4

6. Monterrey (8-12) 6

7. Dos Laredos (8-12) 6

8. Aguascalientes (7-11) 6

9. Durango (5-15) 9

Source: www.milb.com