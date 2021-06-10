Results June 09 positions Mexico 2021 Mexican Baseball League news

We are going to review what were the results of Wednesday 09 from June on the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) In the season 2021, at the end of all the meetings scheduled for this date.

Results:

Red Devils 12 – Parakeets 7

Saraperos 15 – Algodoneros 6

Rails 0 – Tecolotes 6

Warriors 0 – The Eagle 5

Steelers 8 – Generals 0

Positions:

SOUTH ZONE:

Equipment

1. Mexico (11-5) —-

2. Yucatan (9-6) 1.5

3. Puebla (10-7) 1.5

4. Leon (9-8) 2.5

5. Quintana Roo (9-8) 2.5

6. Veracruz (8-9) 3.5

7. Campeche (7-8) 3.5

8. Tabasco (7-10) 4.5

9. Oaxaca (3-13) 8

NORTH ZONE:

Equipment

1. Guadalajara (12-5) –

2. Tijuana (12-5) –

3. Monclova (11-6) 1

4. Saltillo (10-7) 2

5. Laguna (7-8) 4

6. Aguascalientes (7-8) 4

7. Monterrey (6-11) 6

8. Dos Laredos (6-11) 6

9. Durango (4-13) 8

Do not miss the exciting games that each day of the Mexican Baseball League offers us and here with all the pleasure in the world we continue to monitor this great ball circuit, with the news, results and the updated table of positions equipment.

Source: www.milb.com