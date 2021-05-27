Results for Wednesday, May 26, 2021

05/26/2021 at 9:03 PM CEST

Here you can see the winning combination of the Lotto 6/49 draw.

The winning combination of the Lotto 6/49 held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, is made up of the numbers: 3, 9, 12, 13, 21 and 40. The plus number has been 1, the complementary number has been 7 and the refund has been the number two. The number of The Joker of this draw has been the 248739.

The prize obtained for each category depends on the number of winners. In this draw there has been no graceful ticket with the six numbers plus the plus number, so the prize is accumulated for the next draw. Also, since there is no 6-hit ticket without the bonus, the prize will be added to the jackpot of the next draw. Since there are no tickets with 5 hits and the complementary one, the prize will accumulate for the next draw in this same category.

The prizes obtained by each category are shown below:

CategoryAcertantesAward6 hits + P 014,661,878.90 € 6 hits 07,330,939.45 € 5 hits + C 060,234.18 € 5 hits 5829.21 € 4 hits 11646.46 € 3 hits 1.8157.30 € Refund € 8.3611.00

The Joker Awards:

How do you play Lotto 6/49?

It is a raffle organized by the Autonomous Entitat de Jocs i Apostes de la Generalitat that takes place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on a weekly basis.

Its mechanics consists of selecting six numbers from a block of 49 numbers (from 1 to 49), as well as a refund from 0 to 9 that will be printed on the ticket. In addition, on the ticket itself there will be another number from 0 to 9 called a plus number. The selection of the six numbers can be done in three different ways:

Simple bet: by directly choosing the six numbers among the 49 in the table.

Multiple bet: seven, eight, nine, 10, 11 or 12 numbers are chosen to have a better chance of matching the six numbers drawn.

Combinations: Four or five numbers are taken and combined with the rest of the non-chosen numbers to form more possible combinations.

At the time of submitting the bet for the Lotto 6/49, it is possible to request the Joker, so that each ticket in the draw is assigned a six-figure number that opts for different categories of fixed prizes.

When is the Lotto 6/49 draw held?

Lotto 6/49 draws are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays weekly at 9:00 p.m.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the draws is the official website of the draw organizer, l’Entitat Autònoma de Jocs i Apostes de la Generalitat.