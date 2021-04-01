Results for Wednesday, March 31, 2021

03/31/2021 at 9:54 PM CEST

You can now check the winning combination of the Bonoloto draw.

The winning combination in the draw of Bonoloto celebrated on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, is made up of the numbers: 08, 16, 17, 28, 33 and 42. The complementary number has been Four. Five while the refund has been the number 6.

The prize obtained depends on the number of winners in each category. As no top-tier winners have been found, the prize will be added to the jackpot for the next drawing. The winners of the different categories will be distributed a total of € 1,254,397.93, from the € 2,280,723.50 collected in the 4,561,447 bets received.

Full prize table:

CategoryAcertantesAward 1st (6 hits) € 00.00 2nd (5 hits + C) € 286,004.19 3rd (5 hits) € 631,365.15 4th (4 hits) € 3,93834.58 5th (3 hits) € 77,4064.00 Refund457,3020 , € 50

Bonoloto game mechanics

It consists of a daily draw carried out by State Lotteries and Betting from Monday to Saturday (included) each week. The mechanics consists of choosing numbers between 1 and 49 in two ways: simple and multiple.

The simple bet It consists of choosing six numbers from the 49 available in each of the eight existing blocks per ticket. As many bets will be played as blocks are used.

The multiple bet It consists of choosing five numbers or between seven and 11 numbers so that there is a better chance of hitting the winning combination of six numbers. In this way, 44, 7, 28, 84, 201 or 462 combinations of different numbers can be played, depending on whether 5, 7, 8, 9, 10 or 11 numbers have been chosen.

In addition, the extraction of two other numbers is carried out: the refund number, which must coincide with that of the ticket to recover the bet, and the complementary one, so that the winners of five numbers can thus see their prize increased.

Regarding the participation in the raffles, there are two ways to do it in the Bonoloto:

Daily raffle: to play only in one of the six weekly draws (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday).

Weekly draw: to play in the six weekly draws (Monday to Saturday) with the same ticket.

Bonoloto: Hours

The Bonoloto draw is daily from Monday to Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the raffles is the official website of the raffle organizer, State Lotteries and Betting.