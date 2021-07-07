Results for Wednesday, July 7, 2021

07/07/2021 at 22:05 CEST

You can now check the results of today’s Bonoloto draw.

The winning combination in the draw of Bonoloto celebrated on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, is made up of the numbers: 16, 17, 26, 37, 46 and 49. The complementary has been the number 35 and the refund has corresponded to the number 0. The jackpot for this draw was € 1,200,000.00.

The prize obtained for each category depends on the number of winners. In total, 5,231,730 bets have been obtained, which amounts to a collection of € 2,615,865.00, of which a total of € 1,438,725.75.

Full prize table:

CategoryAcertantesAward 1st (6 hits) € 11,296,444.36 2nd (5 hits + C) € 367,055.94 3rd (5 hits) € 721,397.00 4th (4 hits) € 4,32636.81 5th (3 hits) € 84,7354.00 Refund523 € 7,480.50

What does the Bonoloto raffle consist of?

It consists of a daily draw carried out by State Lotteries and Betting from Monday to Saturday (included) each week. The mechanics consists of choosing numbers between 1 and 49 in two ways: simple and multiple.

The simple bet It consists of choosing six numbers from the 49 available in each of the eight existing blocks per ticket. As many bets will be played as blocks are used.

The multiple bet It consists of choosing five numbers or between seven and 11 numbers so that there is a better chance of hitting the winning combination of six numbers. In this way, 44, 7, 28, 84, 201 or 462 different number combinations can be played, depending on whether 5, 7, 8, 9, 10 or 11 numbers have been chosen.

In addition, the extraction of two other numbers is carried out: the refund number, which must coincide with the one on the ticket to recover the bet, and the complementary one, so that the lucky ones who have hit five numbers can thus see their prize increased.

Regarding the participation in the raffles, there are two ways to do it in the Bonoloto:

Daily raffle: to play only in one of the six weekly draws (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday).

Weekly draw: to play in the six weekly draws (Monday to Saturday) with the same ticket.

Bonoloto: Hours

The Bonoloto draw is daily from Monday to Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the raffles is the official website of the raffle organizer, State Lotteries and Betting.