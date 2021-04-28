Results for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

04/28/2021 at 12:39 AM CEST

You can now check the winning combination of the EuroMillions draw.

The winning numbers in the draw of Euromillions of Tuesday, April 27, 2021 have been: 13, 14, 24, 35 and 49. The stars have been 01 Y 10. The jackpot for this draw was € 26,000,000.00. Like every Friday, El Millón has also been raffled, which has turned out to be the code NBQ94720.

The prize obtained depends on the number of winners in each category. As no top-tier winning bets are found, the prize will roll into the next day’s jackpot. For this draw, € 8,844,761.20 have been raised from a total of 4,020,346 bets. Of this amount, it will go to prizes € 4,422,380.60.

Full prize table:

CategoryAcertantes SpainAcertantes Europe Prize 1st (5 + 2) € 000.00 2nd (5 + 1) 12 267,062.27 € 3rd (5 + 0) 01 124,833.71 € 4th (4 + 2) 4 211,851.55 € 5th (4 + 1) 133490146, € 18 6th (3 + 2) 23397777.50 € 7th (4 + 0) 3401.18245.02 € 8th (2 + 2) 3.17714.22218.71 € 9th (3 + 1) 5.39922.29013.31 € 10th (3 + 0) 15.11358.7459.41 € 11th (1 + 2) 16.27775.9118.82 € 12th (2 + 1) 75.045330.5286.38 € 13th (2 + 0) 206.483883.8713.84 €

What is the EuroMillions draw?

It is a joint European lottery in which different countries participate: Austria, Belgium, Spain, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, United Kingdom and Switzerland. Its mechanism consists of selecting five numbers from the 50 (1 to 50) existing in a table, in addition to two stars from another table of 12 numbers (1 to 12). Up to five betting blocks can be played on a single ticket.

As there are two EuroMillions draws per week, you can participate with the ticket only in one of them (Tuesday or Friday) or in both draws (Tuesday and Friday).

In addition, associated with the EuroMillions draw, the El Millón raffle is held on Fridays. It consists of a code of eight elements, three letters and five figures, corresponding to the receipt of the Euromillions ticket. In addition, in the Euromillions draw on Friday the winning code of the El Millón raffle is extracted.

When is the EuroMillions draw held?

The Euromillions draw is held on Tuesdays and Fridays at the same time: 9:30 p.m. In addition, on Fridays the El Millón raffle is also held, associated with the receipt of the Euromillions ticket.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the draws is the official website of the draw organizer, State Lotteries and Betting.