Results for today, Thursday, May 20, 2021

The first prize of the National Lottery draw this Thursday, May 20, 2021 endowed with 300,000 euros per series, corresponds to the number 22371. The refunds correspond to the numbers ending in 1, 6 and 4. In addition, the second prize of the draw, of 60,000 euros to the series, is for the 93498

The National Lottery draw takes place, like every year since 1814, thanks to the commitment of Loterías y Apuestas del Estado (LAE). It is one of the games of chance that is best received in Spain.

Can you get a tenth for 3 euros in Thursday’s drawing. On ordinary Saturdays the price increases to 6 euros; On special Saturdays it is charged at 12 euros and up to 15 or 20 for extraordinary draws.

