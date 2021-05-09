Results for today, Sunday, May 9, 2021

The results of the Extraordinary Europe Day Giveaway of the National Lottery this Sunday, May 9, will be known from 9:00 p.m. You can check all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

The National Lottery draw it takes place, as every year since 1814, thanks to the commitment of Loterías y Apuestas del Estado (LAE). It is one of the games of chance that is best received in Spain.

You can get a ticket for 3 euros in the draw on Thursday. On ordinary Saturdays the price increases to 6 euros; On special Saturdays it is charged at 12 euros and up to 15 or 20 the extraordinary giveaways.

For this draw, the price of the tenth has been 15 euros. The distribution of prizes will be as follows:

A First prize of 1,500,000 euros per series. Second prize of 300,000 euros per series. Third award of 150,000 euros per series.12 Awards of 75,000 euros per series.40 awards of 3,750 euros per series.1,100 awards of 750 euros per series.5,000 awards of 300 euros per series

