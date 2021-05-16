Results for today, Sunday, May 16, 2021

The winning combination of Gordo de la Primitiva of Sunday May 16, 2021 has been formed by the numbers 1, 14, 27, 35 and 43. The key number (refund) has corresponded to 9. You can check all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

Awards

El Gordo de la Primitiva is played on Sundays, a single draw per week. 55% of the proceeds go to these categories:

1st Category: if the 5 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched.2nd Category: if 5 numbers of the winning combination are matched.3rd Category: if 4 numbers of the winning combination are matched and the refund.4th Category: if 4 numbers of the winning combination are matched.5th Category: if 3 numbers of the winning combination are matched and the refund.6th Category: if 3 numbers of the winning combination are matched.7th Category: if 2 numbers of the winning combination are matched and the refund.8th Category: if 2 numbers of the winning combination are matched.

Refund: if the number for this award matches that of our ticket.

In the Lotteries section of 20minutos.es you can check the winning numbers in lotteries throughout the week.