Results for today, Saturday, May 29, 2021

The first prize of the National lottery on Saturday May 29, 2021 has been for the number 00269. For its part, the second prize has corresponded to 93,627. The three reimbursements awarded in this draw have been 9, 4 and 7. You can check all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

The National Lottery draw it takes place, as every year since 1814, thanks to the commitment of Loterías y Apuestas del Estado (LAE). It is one of the games of chance that is best received in Spain.

You can get a ticket for 3 euros in the draw on Thursday. The ordinary saturdays the price increases to 6 euros; On special Saturdays it is charged at 12 euros and up to 15 or 20 for extraordinary draws.

