Results for today, Saturday, May 22, 2021

The winning combination of the Primitive of Saturday May 22, 2021 has been formed by numbers 17, 19, 24, 33, 41 and 46. The complementary has been 6 and the refund has corresponded to 7. Joker: 6872546. You can check all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

Loterías y Apuestas del Estado celebrates the Primitiva draw twice a week, Thursdays and Saturdays, being the raffle with the highest acceptance in Spain.

