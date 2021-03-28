Results for today, Saturday, March 27, 2021

The number awarded in the ONCE Sueldazo on Saturday, March 27, 2021 has been 73013, series 012. You can check all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

Additional awards

Number: 07606, series 038.

Number: 35912, series 022.

Number: 42669, series 030.

Number: 77521, series 034.

The ONCE Sueldazo

The ONCE coupon offers, weekends, a main prize to the five figures and series of 300,000 euros, plus 5,000 euros per month for 20 consecutive years to a single coupon of the number and series awarded in the first extraction.

In addition, it offers prizes of 2,000 euros per month for ten consecutive years, to the four coupons of the numbers and series awarded in any of the extractions from the second to the fifth. Also 54 prizes of 20,000 euros to the five figures of the number awarded in the first extraction. And prizes of 400, 200, 30, four and two euros.

