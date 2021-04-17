Results for today, Saturday, April 17, 2021

The winning combination of the Primitive of Saturday April 17, 2021 has been formed by the numbers 1, 6, 13, 21, 26 and 40. The complementary number has been 12 and the refund has corresponded to 9. Joker: 8671909. You can check all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

Loterías y Apuestas del Estado celebrates the Primitiva draw twice a week, the Thursdays and Saturdays, being the raffle with the highest acceptance in Spain.

