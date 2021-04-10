Results for today, Saturday, April 10, 2021

The winning combination of the Bonoloto of Saturday April 10, 2021 has been formed by the numbers 8, 9, 19, 24, 34 and 40. The complementary has been 49 and the refund has corresponded to 7. You can check all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

The Bonoloto draw is celebrated from Monday to Saturday and is regulated by State Lotteries and Gambling. The bets are priced at 0.50 euros, which makes it the cheapest draw organized by LAE.

To play it is necessary to perform at least two bets. In the simple mode, the player can choose between 1 and 8 bets per ticket, from which they must choose 6 numbers in each bet. In multiple mode you can get up to 11 numbers per bet.

In the Lotteries section of 20minutos.es you can check the winning numbers in lotteries throughout the week.