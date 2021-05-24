Results for today, Monday, May 24, 2021

The winning combination of the Bonoloto this Monday, May 24, 2021 is 7, 25, 27, 38, 39 Y 46. The complementary number is 29 and the refund is 5. You can check all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

The Bonoloto draw is held in Monday to Saturday and is regulated by State Lotteries and Betting. The bets are priced at 0.50 euros, which makes it the cheapest draw organized by LAE.

To play it is necessary to place at least two bets. In the simple mode, the player can choose between 1 and 8 bets per ticket, from which they must choose 6 numbers in each bet. In the multiple mode you can get up to 11 numbers per bet.

