Results for today, Monday, May 24, 2021

The winning number in the ONCE draw for this Monday, May 24, 2021 is the 03779. Pay corresponds to 47. You can check all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

The ONCE daily coupon offers Monday to Thursday, for 1.5 euros, 55 prizes of 35,000 euros at five figures. In addition, the client has the opportunity, for 0.5 euros more, to also play in the series and win ´La Paga´ of 3,000 euros per month for 25 years, which will be added to the € 35,000 prize.

The ONCE coupons they are marketed by the 20,000 selling agents. As always, thanks to the Point of Sale Terminal (POS), the customer can choose the number they like the most.

ONCE Awards

€ 35,000 to the five digits. € 500 to the number before and after the winner. € 200 to the last four digits. € 20 to the last three digits. € 6 to the last two digits. € 1.5 to the Ten Reimbursement of a thousand. € 1.5 to the Reimbursement to the last figure.

Additional prizes with La Paga:

€ 3,000 per month for 25 years at the 5 digits of the Daily Coupon and series. € 0.50 to the first digit of the Daily Coupon. € 0.50 to the last digit of the Daily Coupon.

In the Lotteries section of 20minutos.es you can check the winning numbers in lotteries throughout the week.