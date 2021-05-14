Results for today, Friday, May 14, 2021

The winning combination of the Euromillions on Friday, May 14, 2021 has been formed by the numbers 6, 16, 18, 29 and 38. The stars have corresponded to the numbers 6 and 11. The code El Millón: NNK37475. You can check all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

The price of each ticket in Spain is 2.5 euros and 5 numbers between 1 and 50 must be marked, in addition to two stars between numbers 1 and 11. The jackpot goes to the winner of all the numbers, although there are 12 other categories that also receive a prize.

The first EuroMillions draw was held in February 2004 in Paris and currently citizens of Spain, Switzerland, France, Ireland, United Kingdom, Portugal, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg can participate.

In the Lotteries section of 20minutos.es You can check the winning EuroMillions numbers for the whole week.