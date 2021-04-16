Results for today, Friday, April 16, 2021

The winning combination of Euromillions of Friday April 16, 2021 has been formed by the numbers 6, 11, 29, 40 and 48. The two stars have corresponded to 5 and 9. You can check all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

The price of each ticket in Spain is 2.5 euros and 5 numbers must be marked between 1 and 50, in addition to two stars between numbers 1 and 11. The jackpot goes to the winner of all the numbers, although there are 12 other categories that also receive a prize.

The first EuroMillions draw was held in February 2004 in Paris and currently citizens of Spain, Switzerland, France, Ireland, United Kingdom, Portugal, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg can participate.

