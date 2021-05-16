Results for the Sueldazo for the weekend of May 15, 2021, Saturday

05/15/2021 at 9:40 PM CEST

The Sweepstakes draw for today’s weekend has already been held, here we show you the winning combination to check your luck.

The result of the main draw number of the Weekend pay For today Saturday, May 15, 2021, it has been: 49529. The payment: 055.

The following numbers have been awarded with additional prizes:

Number: 12450. Series: 027. Number: 46647. Series: 015. Number: 68416. Series: 013. Number: 87750. Series: 050.

Prize table:

The Sueldazo prizes of the weekend are divided into two categories: some prizes for the Main number and others for the additional numbers.

Prizes for the Main Issue:

1 prize of € 300,000 plus € 60,000 for 20 years at the 5 digits and series. 54 prizes of € 20,000 at the 5 digits. 495 prizes of € 200 at the last 4 digits. 4,950 prizes of € 30 at the last 3 digits. 49,500 prizes of € 4 to the last 2 figures. 495,000 prizes of € 2 to the last figure.

Prizes for additional numbers:

How do you play the Weekend Sueldazo?

It is a game that the ONCE organizes every weekend. Its mechanics consist of acquiring a coupon with a five-digit number between 00000 and 99999 together with a serial number (located between 1 and 55). To win, these two figures must match those drawn first in the weekend draws. Likewise, another four extractions of number and series are carried out, which will correspond to the four additional prizes.

Weekend Sueldazo schedule

The Sueldazo draw for the weekend is held on the weekend, Saturday and Sunday, at 9:25 p.m.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the draws is the official website of the draw organizer, the National Organization of the Spanish Blind (ONCE).