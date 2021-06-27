Results for the Sueldazo for the weekend of June 26, 2021, Saturday

06/26/2021 at 9:41 PM CEST

The Sweepstakes draw for today’s weekend has already been held, here we show you the winning combination to check your luck.

The result of the main number of today Saturday, June 26, 2021, for the draw of the Weekend pay has been the following: 59114. The payment: 042.

The following additional numbers have also been awarded:

Number: 06664. Series: 008.Number: 07266. Series: 026.Number: 44312. Series: 006.Number: 75509. Series: 005.

Weekend Sueldazo Awards:

In the weekend Sueldazo there are two types of prizes, depending on whether they are applied to the main number or additional numbers.

Prizes for the Main Issue:

1 prize of € 300,000 plus € 60,000 over 20 years at the 5 digits and series. 54 prizes of € 20,000 at the 5 digits. 495 prizes of € 200 at the last 4 digits. 4,950 prizes of € 30 at the last 3 digits. 49,500 prizes of € 4 to the last 2 figures. 495,000 prizes of € 2 to the last figure.

Prizes for additional numbers:

1 prize of € 300,000 plus € 60,000 for 20 years at the 5 digits and series. 54 prizes of € 20,000 at the 5 digits. 495 prizes of € 200 at the last 4 digits. 4,950 prizes of € 30 at the last 3 digits. 49,500 prizes of € 4 to the last 2 figures. 495,000 prizes of € 2 to the last figure.

Game Mechanics Winning of the Weekend

It is a game organized by ONCE every weekend. Its mechanics consists of acquiring a coupon with a five-digit number between 00000 and 99999 together with a serial number (located between 1 and 55). To win, these two figures must match those drawn first in the weekend draws. Likewise, four more number and serial extractions are made, which will correspond to the four additional prizes.

What is the schedule of the Sweepstakes draw for the weekend?

The Sueldazo draw for the weekend is held on the weekend, Saturday and Sunday, at 9:25 p.m.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the draws is the official website of the draw organizer, the National Organization of the Spanish Blind (ONCE).